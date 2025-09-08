Fire causes barn to collapse in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A barn collapsed after a large fire in Greene County on Monday afternoon, according to New Jasper Township Fire Chief Doug McDaniel.

Fire crews initially got reports of something burning in the 3000 block of Paintersville Port William Road around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found that a barn was on fire and had collapsed, according to McDaniel.

Crews had to bring in heavy equipment to access the fire.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

