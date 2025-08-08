Fire reported in Trotwood neighborhood; large plume of smoke visible for miles

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Trotwood.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is heading to the scene and will have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon.

The fire was reported near the 500 block of Hoover Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The fire has produced a large plume of smoke visible on Storm Center 7’s weather cameras.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

