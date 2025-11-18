Large police, fire presence blocking busy road in Kettering

E Whipp Rd incident (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A large police and fire presence is blocking part of a road in Kettering on Monday night.

The incident is taking place in the 2000 block of E Whipp Road.

News Center 7 crews on scene see at least one car with heavy damage.

Firefighters are currently spraying the car with a hose, which is causing heavy smoke.

Nearly a dozen police cruisers are on scene, blocking the area.

Our crews watched medics load someone into the back of an ambulance and then drive away.

Kettering police and fire dispatch couldn’t provide any information about this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

