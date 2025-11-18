Large police, fire presence blocking busy road in Kettering

KETTERING — A large police and fire presence is blocking part of a road in Kettering on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident is taking place in the 2000 block of E Whipp Road.

News Center 7 crews on scene see at least one car with heavy damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters are currently spraying the car with a hose, which is causing heavy smoke.

Nearly a dozen police cruisers are on scene, blocking the area.

Our crews watched medics load someone into the back of an ambulance and then drive away.

Kettering police and fire dispatch couldn’t provide any information about this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group