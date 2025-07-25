UPDATE: SWAT called to Vandalia neighborhood

Large police presence reported in Vandalia neighborhood A large police presence was reported in a Vandalia neighborhood Thursday.
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — A large police presence was reported in a Vandalia neighborhood Thursday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, police were called to the 800 block of Sussex Place around 10 p.m.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing several cruisers on the scene.

Our crew was told it was an “active situation.”

Around 11 p.m. SWAT vehicles arrived on scene.

Vandalia dispatchers were unable to confirm any details at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

