UPDATE: SWAT called to Vandalia neighborhood

A large police presence was reported in a Vandalia neighborhood Thursday.

VANDALIA — A large police presence was reported in a Vandalia neighborhood Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, police were called to the 800 block of Sussex Place around 10 p.m.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing several cruisers on the scene.

Our crew was told it was an “active situation.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Around 11 p.m. SWAT vehicles arrived on scene.

Vandalia dispatchers were unable to confirm any details at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group