UPDATE: SWAT called to Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — A large police presence was reported in a Vandalia neighborhood Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As reported on News Center 7 at 11, police were called to the 800 block of Sussex Place around 10 p.m.
Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing several cruisers on the scene.
Our crew was told it was an “active situation.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Coroner ID body found in debris of garage fire in March
- 3 Ohio officers shot in ambush, 2 in critical condition; suspect killed
- Woman dead after shooting in Springfield; police arrest suspect
Around 11 p.m. SWAT vehicles arrived on scene.
Vandalia dispatchers were unable to confirm any details at this time.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group