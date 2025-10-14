Search for wanted man underway in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities spent time searching for a wanted man in a Harrison Township neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the investigation took place in the 5000 block of Willow Walk.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a wanted person in the area at 1:20 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor.
A captain with the sheriff’s office told News Center 7 on scene that Springfield police are handling the investigation and searching a house.
Our crews on scene watched a tow truck take one car away, and drones flying over the neighborhood.
Additional details on what happened here were not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
