The investigation took place in the 5000 block of Willow Walk.

Search for wanted man underway in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities spent time searching for a wanted man in a Harrison Township neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the investigation took place in the 5000 block of Willow Walk.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a wanted person in the area at 1:20 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor.

A captain with the sheriff’s office told News Center 7 on scene that Springfield police are handling the investigation and searching a house.

Our crews on scene watched a tow truck take one car away, and drones flying over the neighborhood.

Additional details on what happened here were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

