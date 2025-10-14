Search for wanted man underway in Montgomery County neighborhood

Search for wanted man underway in Montgomery County neighborhood The investigation took place in the 5000 block of Willow Walk.
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities spent time searching for a wanted man in a Harrison Township neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the investigation took place in the 5000 block of Willow Walk.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a wanted person in the area at 1:20 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor.

A captain with the sheriff’s office told News Center 7 on scene that Springfield police are handling the investigation and searching a house.

Our crews on scene watched a tow truck take one car away, and drones flying over the neighborhood.

Additional details on what happened here were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!