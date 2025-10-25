Large death investigation underway outside local municipal building; Ohio BCI on scene

WEST MILTON, Miami County — A large death investigation is underway outside of a municipal building in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation is centered around the Municipality of West Milton building at 701 State Route 48.

>>PHOTOS: Large death investigation underway outside local municipal building

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene saw the coroner arrive and leave.

Our crews also see crime scene tape blocking the area, a crime scene unit, and authorities focusing their attention toward a car in the parking lot of the building.

State Route 48 is completely blocked off and drivers are being diverted.

West Milton Police and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene.

The West Milton Police Department requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to process the crime scene, a spokesperson with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed.

News Center 7 has reached out to West Milton police and the sheriff’s office for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 5 West Milton Investigation (Steve Mehaffie/STAFF) West Milton Investigation (Steve Mehaffie/STAFF) West Milton Investigation (Steve Mehaffie/STAFF) West Milton Investigation (Steve Mehaffie/STAFF) West Milton Investigation (Steve Mehaffie/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group