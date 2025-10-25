Large death investigation underway outside local municipal building; Ohio BCI on scene

West Milton Investigation (Steve Mehaffie/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

WEST MILTON, Miami County — A large death investigation is underway outside of a municipal building in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation is centered around the Municipality of West Milton building at 701 State Route 48.

>>PHOTOS: Large death investigation underway outside local municipal building

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene saw the coroner arrive and leave.

Our crews also see crime scene tape blocking the area, a crime scene unit, and authorities focusing their attention toward a car in the parking lot of the building.

State Route 48 is completely blocked off and drivers are being diverted.

West Milton Police and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene.

The West Milton Police Department requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to process the crime scene, a spokesperson with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed.

News Center 7 has reached out to West Milton police and the sheriff’s office for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 5

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!