UPDATE: Stolen U-Haul crashes after police chase on I-75 in Montgomery County

I-75 S Police Presence (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A stolen U-Haul reportedly crashed after a police chase on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County regional dispatch supervisor told News Center 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell is heading to the scene and will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The police chase started in Moraine and ended in a crash on Interstate 75 South beyond Central Avenue and S Dixie Highway in West Carrollton.

OHGO traffic cameras show several police cruisers on scene.

The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that several jurisdictions are currently responding.

Authorities, including a K9 unit, are currently searching a wooded area near the interstate for one suspect.

The dispatch supervisor said at least one person is in custody at this time.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!