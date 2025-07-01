UPDATE: Stolen U-Haul crashes after police chase on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A stolen U-Haul reportedly crashed after a police chase on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County regional dispatch supervisor told News Center 7.

News Center 7's John Bedell is heading to the scene.

The police chase started in Moraine and ended in a crash on Interstate 75 South beyond Central Avenue and S Dixie Highway in West Carrollton.

OHGO traffic cameras show several police cruisers on scene.

The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that several jurisdictions are currently responding.

Authorities, including a K9 unit, are currently searching a wooded area near the interstate for one suspect.

The dispatch supervisor said at least one person is in custody at this time.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

