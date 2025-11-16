Large police presence blocking parts of Miamisburg neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — A large police presence was blocking parts of a Miamisburg neighborhood Saturday night.
Several Miamisburg police crews and SWAT were along Tranquil Drive.
A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 this call was listed as a domestic incident.
News Center 7 crews on scene see a SWAT truck with spotlights pointed at one house.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
