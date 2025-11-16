Large police presence blocking parts of Miamisburg neighborhood

Tranquil Drive SWAT standoff (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — A large police presence was blocking parts of a Miamisburg neighborhood Saturday night.

Several Miamisburg police crews and SWAT were along Tranquil Drive.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 this call was listed as a domestic incident.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a SWAT truck with spotlights pointed at one house.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

