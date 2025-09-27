UPDATE: 1 detained after SWAT standoff in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE: (12:38 p.m.)
One person was detained after a SWAT standoff in Huber Heights on Saturday.
News Center 7 crews watched as authorities entered the house and came out with one person.
That person has since been placed in the back of a police cruiser, according to our crews on scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
INITIAL REPORT:
A large police presence was reported in a Huber Heights neighborhood Saturday morning.
A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed authorities are in the area of Old Troy Pike and Powell Road, but couldn’t provide information on what was happening there.
Photos from the scene show a SWAT truck and several officers near a house in the 4000 block of Powell Road.
News Center 7 crews on scene said the intersection is currently blocked.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
