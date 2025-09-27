UPDATE: 1 detained after SWAT standoff in Huber Heights neighborhood

Powell Road standoff (Hunter Thiede/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE: (12:38 p.m.)

One person was detained after a SWAT standoff in Huber Heights on Saturday.

News Center 7 crews watched as authorities entered the house and came out with one person.

That person has since been placed in the back of a police cruiser, according to our crews on scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence was reported in a Huber Heights neighborhood Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed authorities are in the area of Old Troy Pike and Powell Road, but couldn’t provide information on what was happening there.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show a SWAT truck and several officers near a house in the 4000 block of Powell Road.

News Center 7 crews on scene said the intersection is currently blocked.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!