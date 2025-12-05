Large police presence reported in Clark County neighborhood

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — There is a large police presence in a Clark County neighborhood.
Clark County deputies are on scene in the area of Snyder-Domer and Willow Dale roads in German Township as of 6 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Netflix buys Warner Bros. for $82.7B
- Police searching for person of interest in Riverside home thefts
- Teacher arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with student-athlete
Our News Center 7 crews see multiple cruisers on scene along with an ambulance.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group