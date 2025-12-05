Large police presence reported in Clark County neighborhood

Large police presence reported in Clark County neighborhood (WHIO Staff)
By WHIO Staff

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — There is a large police presence in a Clark County neighborhood.

Clark County deputies are on scene in the area of Snyder-Domer and Willow Dale roads in German Township as of 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our News Center 7 crews see multiple cruisers on scene along with an ambulance.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!