UPDATE: Shooting reported near Wright Brothers museum; Sheriff’s Office to investigate

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2 p.m.:

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have been requested by the Dayton Police Department to investigate a shooting at this scene.

News Center 7 is on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

No additional details were made available at this time.

News Center 7’s crew on the scene has also reported seeing Dayton’s police chief at the scene.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence has been reported in Dayton.

Officers responded to the area of W. Third Street and N. Broadway Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers confirmed that at one point, a county-wide call for assistance was put out but that has since been cancelled.

iWitness7 viewers have reported a large number of cruisers and at least one medic on the scene.

Dayton Police are asking people to avoid the area for “police activity.”

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

