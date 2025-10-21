Police find 1 dead in alley while investigating gunshots in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton police heard gunshots in the area of E 2nd Street and N Philadelphia Street around 8:40 p.m.

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Monday night, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Harry Dilley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton police heard gunshots in the area of E 2nd Street and N Philadelphia Street around 8:40 p.m.

While investigating, officers found a male dead in between two houses, according to Dilley.

News Center 7 crews see several evidence crews on scene and crime scene tape blocking the area.

Homicide detectives are currently working to figure out what happened, Dilley said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

