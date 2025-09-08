Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

Burkhardt Investigation Photo from: Will Reed/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.

Dayton officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Burkhardt Avenue between S Irwin and Jersey Streets.

Photos show that several Dayton Police cruisers are at the scene.

Part of the area is surrounded by yellow caution tape.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson reports seeing a Dayton SWAT vehicle at the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

