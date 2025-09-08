Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Burkhardt Avenue between S Irwin and Jersey Streets.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 injured after ‘altercation inside bar’ leads to shooting in Ohio, police say
- Copperhead snake bites child at daycare; 911 not contacted, family says
- Deputies, medics respond to crash at busy Montgomery Co. intersection
Photos show that several Dayton Police cruisers are at the scene.
Part of the area is surrounded by yellow caution tape.
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson reports seeing a Dayton SWAT vehicle at the scene.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group