Large investigation underway near Fairborn Sportsplex

Police presence near Fairborn Sportsplex Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — There is a large law enforcement presence near the SportsPlex in Fairborn on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is at the scene. He will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on our WHIO streaming app or WHIO.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

Multiple deputies and officers responded around 2:36 p.m. to the 5400 block of Intrastate Drive, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies told our news crew at the scene that Mercy Health in Fairborn is blocked off and closed.

They are asking deputies to avoid Dayton Springfield Road between Black Lane and Interstate 675.

A drone is on standby to be taken up, the deputy also told our news crew.

Video and photos show a large police presence across the street from Mercy Health in Fairborn.

We continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!