Large police presence reported in Greene County neighborhood

Large police presence reported in Greene County neighborhood
By WHIO Staff

JAMESTOWN — There is a large law enforcement presence in Greene County on Wednesday morning.

Several officers and deputies are in the area of E. Xenia Street near Sycamore Street.

Greene County dispatchers told News Center 7 that deputies were at the scene, but did not provide any more information.

Viewers called our newsroom to report SWAT and tons of police at the scene.

Captain Jonathan Emery from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are on scene assisting.

News Center 7 has contacted the Jamestown Police Department for more information.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this developing story.

