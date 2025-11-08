UPDATE: Investigation in Kettering neighborhood not criminal, police say

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:30 a.m:
An investigation in a Kettering neighborhood is not criminal in nature, according to a police spokesperson.
Police said they are investigating a self-inflicted injury.
There is no threat to the public.
INITIAL REPORT:
A large police presence was spotted in a Kettering neighborhood Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10 a.m. Kettering police and medics were called to the 700 block of Peach Orchard Road, according to initial reports.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 dead, 11 injured after vehicle crashes into bar in police chase
- Supreme Court issues emergency order to block full SNAP food aid payments
- Police respond to ‘suspicious’ bull rider
Photos from the scene show a home blocked off by crime scene tape and several officers on the scene.
Kettering dispatchers were unable to confirm any details.
We have a News Center 7 crew en route to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group