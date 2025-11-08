UPDATE: Investigation in Kettering neighborhood not criminal, police say

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:30 a.m:

An investigation in a Kettering neighborhood is not criminal in nature, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said they are investigating a self-inflicted injury.

There is no threat to the public.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence was spotted in a Kettering neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Kettering police and medics were called to the 700 block of Peach Orchard Road, according to initial reports.

Photos from the scene show a home blocked off by crime scene tape and several officers on the scene.

Kettering dispatchers were unable to confirm any details.

Police response in Kettering

