Shelter-in-place order issued near Dayton apartment complex; SWAT on scene

DAYTON — A shelter-in-place order has been issued near a Dayton apartment complex.

Officers were reported in the area of the 3600 block of Delphos Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers confirmed officers were on scene in connection with a wanted person.

Dayton Police confirmed in a social media post that the suspect is armed.

Dayton Police also confirmed that SWAT is on the scene.

Our crew on the scene also reported seeing members of the U.S. Marshals Service on the scene.

Initial reports indicated shots had been fired. Dispatchers could not confirm if shots were fired by police or at them.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

