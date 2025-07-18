1 detained after shot fired outside Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE:

One person was detained after a shot was fired outside a Home Depot.

Around 5:40 p.m., Beavercreek officers were called to the Home Depot on Presidential Drive.

A shot was fired outside the store during a fight between two people, a Beavercreek police sergeant confirmed.

One person was detained.

We will continue to update this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence was reported at a local Home Depot Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:40 p.m., Beavercreek officers were called to the Home Depot on Presidential Drive, according to initial reports.

Dispatchers confirmed police were on scene and said there was no current threat to the public.

They were unable to provide any additional details.

A video from an iWitness7 viewer shows several cruisers outside the entrance of the store.

