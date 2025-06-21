Large police presence reported at local gas station

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported near a local gas station.

Police were reported to have first been seen at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3000 block of Harshman Road around 1:20 p.m.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told dispatchers people were “having a full blown shootout.”

A photo from an iWitness7 viewer showed multiple Dayton Police cruisers at the gas station.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. Several officers remain at the gas station.

Some officers could be seen looking inside a silver minivan at one of the gas pumps.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

