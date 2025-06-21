Large police presence reported at local gas station

Shots reportedly fired at local gas station (Taylor Robertson)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported near a local gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were reported to have first been seen at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3000 block of Harshman Road around 1:20 p.m.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told dispatchers people were “having a full blown shootout.”

TRENDING STORIES:

A photo from an iWitness7 viewer showed multiple Dayton Police cruisers at the gas station.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. Several officers remain at the gas station.

Some officers could be seen looking inside a silver minivan at one of the gas pumps.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!