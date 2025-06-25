Large police presence reported in Richmond; Public asked to avoid area

RICHMOND, Indiana — A large police presence has been reported in an area community on Tuesday evening.
Richmond police are currently responding to an “active situation” in the 700 block of East Main Street, according to a post from the department.
The public is being asked to avoid the area so authorities can “safely and effectively” manage the scene.
A dispatcher told News Center 7 that police are still actively investigating this incident around 8:05 p.m.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
