Large police presence reported at University of Dayton

UD Police Presence Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE: 12:00 a.m.

A large police presence has been reported at the University of Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

UD said in a campus-wide message that due to an increase in incidents near campus, it has required police action.

They said police are working to clear Kiefaber Street and are using loudspeakers to clear the crows, according to the campus-wide message.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our News Center 7 crew saw several Dayton Police speed down Main Street toward the University of Dayton.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that Dayton Police are out assisting UD Public Safety officers with an investigation.

They said this will be their investigation.

News Center 7 contacted UD Public Safety, but they had no information to report.

We have also contacted the University of Dayton for more information

News Center 7 has a news crew going to the scene and will provide additional updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!