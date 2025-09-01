Large police presence reported at University of Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE: 12:00 a.m.

A large police presence has been reported at the University of Dayton.

UD said in a campus-wide message that due to an increase in incidents near campus, it has required police action.

They said police are working to clear Kiefaber Street and are using loudspeakers to clear the crows, according to the campus-wide message.

Our News Center 7 crew saw several Dayton Police speed down Main Street toward the University of Dayton.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that Dayton Police are out assisting UD Public Safety officers with an investigation.

They said this will be their investigation.

News Center 7 contacted UD Public Safety, but they had no information to report.

We have also contacted the University of Dayton for more information

News Center 7 has a news crew going to the scene and will provide additional updates.

