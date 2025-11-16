Large police presence on scene of reported shooting in Beavercreek neighborhood

Harry Truman investigation Beavercreek (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — A large police presence is on scene of a reported shooting in a Beavercreek neighborhood late Saturday night, a Beavercreek police dispatcher confirmed.

The incident was reported in the 3000 block of Harry Truman Drive after 11:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said this is an active investigation and couldn’t provide additional information.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several police officers from different departments blocking the area.

We will continue to follow this story.

