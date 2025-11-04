Large police presence spotted near local Meijer

Large police presence spotted near local Meijer (IWitness7)
By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — There is a large police presence at a home near Meijer on N. Main St. in Clayton.

News Center 7 viewers said there are multiple police cruisers and a SWAT truck on the scene.

A Montgomery County Dispatcher confirmed they were assisting with a wanted person.

News Center 7 crews are on their way to the scene.

We will continue to follow the story and will update with more information.

