Large police presence, SWAT reported in Richmond

Police Lights (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — A large police presence has been reported in Richmond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond Police shared around 2:40 p.m. that police were in the area of the first block of S. 11th Street.

“The Richmond Police Department’s SWAT Team has been mobilized,” police shared in a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Additional information on the reason for the police response was not initially made available.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!