UPDATE: Woman safe after rescue at John Bryan State Park

UPDATE: Woman rescued after large operation at John Bryan State Park
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TWP., Greene County — UPDATE @ 6:15 p.m.:

A woman was rescued from a state park after experiencing a medical emergency Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3 p.m., firefighters were called to an injured person at John Bryan State Park, according to Jim Cannell, fire chief with Miami Township.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, firefighters found the woman around a mile and a half into a wooded area.

The woman had experienced a medical emergency and was in a very narrow area and unable to get herself out.

Firefighters had to use special equipment to get the woman on a stretcher and to an ambulance.

Cannell said her injuries are non-life-threatening.

We will continue to follow this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

INITIAL REPORT:

Several crews from multiple Greene County fire departments are working to rescue a person who suffered a medical emergency on a trail at John Bryan State Park Monday.

Medics and fire crews were first called to the park in northern Greene County around 3 p.m., according to initial reports.

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson confirmed the rescue operation was for a 63-year-old person who suffered a medical emergency. The person’s injuries were not immediately known however the spokesperson said given their location in the park a rope rescue was needed to get them out.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!