UPDATE: Woman safe after rescue at John Bryan State Park

MIAMI TWP., Greene County — UPDATE @ 6:15 p.m.:
A woman was rescued from a state park after experiencing a medical emergency Monday.
Around 3 p.m., firefighters were called to an injured person at John Bryan State Park, according to Jim Cannell, fire chief with Miami Township.
As reported on News Center 7 at 6, firefighters found the woman around a mile and a half into a wooded area.
The woman had experienced a medical emergency and was in a very narrow area and unable to get herself out.
Firefighters had to use special equipment to get the woman on a stretcher and to an ambulance.
Cannell said her injuries are non-life-threatening.
INITIAL REPORT:
Several crews from multiple Greene County fire departments are working to rescue a person who suffered a medical emergency on a trail at John Bryan State Park Monday.
Medics and fire crews were first called to the park in northern Greene County around 3 p.m., according to initial reports.
An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson confirmed the rescue operation was for a 63-year-old person who suffered a medical emergency. The person’s injuries were not immediately known however the spokesperson said given their location in the park a rope rescue was needed to get them out.
Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
