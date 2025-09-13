Large-scale ‘Emergency Preparedness’ Drill to occur at local Elementary school today

DAYTON — A large-scale “emergency preparedness” drill will occur today at a local elementary school.

The Dayton Police Department posted on social media that there will be a large presence of first responders in and around the area of Kiser Elementary School at 1401 Leo Street on Saturday.

There will also be increased traffic and police presence at Dayton Children’s Hospital as part of the drill.

The drill is being conducted by the Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System (MMRS).

The drill will include simulated gunshots, explosions, and actors in heavy makeup portraying injured students, according to a spokesperson from Dayton Children’s.

Law enforcement stresses that this is a simulation and there is no active emergency.

