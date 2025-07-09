Large solar facility could be built in Clark County; Community members share concerns

Community members gathered Tuesday evening to learn more about a solar farm that could be built in eastern Clark County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Invenergy is looking to build the Sloopy Solar Energy Center, a 180-megawatt solar facility, in Harmony Township.

The Ohio Power Siting Board held the first public meeting to hear from residents on Tuesday.

Clark County residents like Ken Bailey and Anna Cover attended the meeting to share their thoughts on the facility.

Bailey has worked with Dayton Power and Light for 30 years and said he likes the idea of a solar farm.

“I think it’s much cleaner and much smarter way to produce energy,” Bailey said.

Cover said she doesn’t support the plan because the facility would be built 300 feet from her front door.

“I have ten neighbors within 1,000 feet of my home that are all in the situation of being 300 feet away from the beginning of the solar arrays and we are all deeply concerned, upset. It is not that we are anti-solar so much as we want them to be responsible,” Cover said.

The Ohio Power Siting Board could vote on the proposal in six months.

If the project is approved, Invenergy hopes to have the plant up and running in 2028.

Invenergy Director of Renewable Development Ryan Vandportiet said the company is aware of the community’s concerns.

“I think we recognize that what we’re proposing here is different from what’s been out there for generations,” Vandportiet said. “And so, so with that, we’re trying to tell folks what this project is and really just be here to listen to questions and concerns from the community.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

