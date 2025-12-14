‘Larger than life;’ Owner of area western store dies

Silver Spur Western Store owner dies (Silver Spur Western Store via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

WAYNESVILLE — A western store in Waynesville is mourning the loss of its owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nick Perth, the owner of Silver Spur Western Store, recently died, the store announced on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He was a larger than life person that touched many lives over the years,” the store shared in a social media post.

They added that the store was Perth’s pride and joy.

“We will carry on his legacy by remaining open and continuing to serve our community,” they wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!