‘Larger than life;’ Owner of area western store dies

WAYNESVILLE — A western store in Waynesville is mourning the loss of its owner.
Nick Perth, the owner of Silver Spur Western Store, recently died, the store announced on Thursday.
“He was a larger than life person that touched many lives over the years,” the store shared in a social media post.
They added that the store was Perth’s pride and joy.
“We will carry on his legacy by remaining open and continuing to serve our community,” they wrote.
