Last chance for Dayton area to grab Frisch’s pie ahead of Thanksgiving

HUBER HEIGHTS — Frisch’s will be holding its final pie pick-up event in the Dayton area on Wednesday.

The pie pop-up event will take place from 1-7 p.m. at 5555 Executive Boulevard.

Pies available will include cherry, apple, coconut cream, peanut butter, pecan, chocolate cream, and whole cheesecake.

News Center 7 previously reported that the pop-up pie sales were held by Frisch’s around the Dayton area from Nov. 24-26.

Pies will also be available daily, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Sidney Frisch’s located at 2120 Michigan Street or at the location in Springfield at 2201 E Main St.

