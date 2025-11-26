Last chance for Dayton area to grab Frisch’s pie ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving pies (Elena Veselova // Shutterstock/Elena Veselova // Shutterstock)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Frisch’s will be holding its final pie pick-up event in the Dayton area on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The pie pop-up event will take place from 1-7 p.m. at 5555 Executive Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pies available will include cherry, apple, coconut cream, peanut butter, pecan, chocolate cream, and whole cheesecake.

News Center 7 previously reported that the pop-up pie sales were held by Frisch’s around the Dayton area from Nov. 24-26.

Pies will also be available daily, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Sidney Frisch’s located at 2120 Michigan Street or at the location in Springfield at 2201 E Main St.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!