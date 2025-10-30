Last weekend for area haunted experience

MIDDLETOWN — This week is the last chance to experience fear at Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park. The park will remain open Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 1 am, according to a spokesperson.

Haunted attractions include Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate, Lights Out, Killer Klowns, Middletown Haunted Trail, and the Temple of Terror

Tickets are available at LandOfIllusion.com.

