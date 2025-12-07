Late interceptions hurt Bengals in road loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Cincinnati Bengals led the Buffalo Bills for much of the game on Sunday.

But they came up short in losing, 39-34, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bengals fall to 4-9 and trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by three games in the AFC North.

Joe Burrow threw back-to-back interceptions late in the fourth quarter.

TRENDING STORIES:

Christian Bedford intercepted the first pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Bills a 32-28 lead.

A.J. Epenesa picked off Burrow on the first play of Cincinnati’s next possession.

It set up a three-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Jackson Hawes to increase the lead to 39-28 with 3:03 remaining.

Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 25-yard touchdown with 2:13 left to cut the deficit to 39-34.

But Allen sealed the game with a 17-yard run on third and 15 with 1:54 left. The Bills ran out the clock.

Buffalo improved to 9-4 and trails the New England Patriots by two games in the AFC East.

Cincinnati hosts Baltimore on Dec. 14 at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group