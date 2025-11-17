Late-night legend Jay Leno coming to Troy

David Lynch Foundation Hosts "National Night Of Laughter And Song" Event - Inside WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Jay Leno performs on stage during the National Night Of Laughter And Song event hosted by David Lynch Foundation at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on June 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for David Lynch Foundation) (Tasos Katopodis)
TROY — Jay Leno, stand-up comedian and former host of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” is coming to the Miami Valley next year.

Leno is bringing his stand-up show to Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, February 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. They’ll be available at the Hobart Arena box office at 255 Adams Street, online at hobartarena.com, or by phone at (937) 339-2911.

Along with continuing his stand-up career, Leno also continues to share his love of cars through his show, “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

