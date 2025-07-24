Law enforcement presence reported in Clark County

Police lights Police lights
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A law enforcement presence has been reported in Clark County on Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that troopers are assisting Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of Old Columbus Road and N Bird Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher indicated the presence is possibly related to a police chase that ended in the area.

FlightAware live tracker shows an Ohio Department of Public Safety helicopter has been circling the streets.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!