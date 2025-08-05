U.S. Marshals on scene in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A large law enforcement presence has been reported in Trotwood.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Trotwood Police officers, and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service have been spotted in the 100 block of Drexel Avenue.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed law enforcement was out there on reports of a wanted person.
News Center 7 is at the scene where law enforcement has a large area taped off.
Our crew on the scene also reported seeing an animal control officer on the scene.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
