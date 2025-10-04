Law enforcement warning of ‘dangerous’ AI swatting TikTok trend; 2 juveniles charged

TikTok app logo on the screen and a finger about to touch it.
Law enforcement warning of ‘dangerous’ AI swatting TikTok trend; 2 juveniles charged FILE PHOTO. (Ascannio - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies are warning of a ‘dangerous’ new AI swatting TikTok trend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about a “new and very concerning” TikTok trend involving the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create false reports of crimes.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the span of 24 hours, the sheriff’s office reported two separate incidents where juveniles used AI to create and report false home invasions.

“Not only does this create unnecessary danger for our deputies responding under emergency conditions, but it also pulls valuable resources away from real emergencies where someone may truly need help,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Both juveniles have been criminally charged for their roles in the incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking parents to speak with their children about the new trend and to explain the serious consequences of engaging in these types of activities online.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!