‘Law & Order’ star spotted at Cleveland Browns practice

Football Stock photo of a football on the field (jaflippo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A television star was spotted at a Cleveland Browns practice.

Christopher Meloni of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (SVU) was decked out in full Browns gear at practice on Aug. 19, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Meloni is set to star in This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman‘s upcoming Hulu series set in the world of pro football.

Meloni also spent time at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Monday, according to his Instagram page.

