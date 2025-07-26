Lawmakers introduce legislation to help lower bus costs, make public transit more accessible

OHIO — New legislation that would help inform lawmakers on how to lower bus costs and make public transit more accessible has been introduced to Congress.

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) and Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost (FL-10) introduced the Transit Bus Affordability Act earlier this week.

The bipartisan legislation would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to “study the factors responsible for the high cost of procuring buses for public transit across the United States,” according to a press release.

“As the former Mayor to the city of Dayton, I understand the burden procurement costs place on local transit agencies, which subsequently impact the availability and reliability for riders,” Congressman Mike Turner said.

Turner said the legislation would help provide options on how to lower bus costs to lawmakers on the federal, state, and local levels, which will lead to “savings-generating strategies for transit agencies providing essential services to riders in communities like Dayton and those across the country.”

Public transit usage is increasing and becoming more widespread, according to the release.

In 2024, there were 7.7 billion public transportation trips taken, and in 2023, there were 6.5 million reported riders using regional transit in Dayton.

Despite the increase in use of public transportation, the cost of providing the service has not gone down, according to the release.

In 2023, a single transit bus could cost between $580,000 to $1,024,000. A large portion of bus procurement costs falls on the federal government through programs like the Buses and Bus Facilities program.

The GAO study outlined in the bill would also examine cost drivers, including supply chain challenges, and recommend policies to reduce bus prices.

