Lawmakers propose bill to integrate AI in classrooms

Lawmakers have proposed a bill to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into classrooms across the country.

This week, Senators John Husted (R-Ohio) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) introduced the Recommending Artificial Intelligence Standards in Education (RAISE) Act. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) was an original cosponsor of the bill.

The bill would add AI and technology literacy to the subjects that states may establish standards for in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.

“AI readiness is essential to maintaining America’s economic competitiveness in the face of global adversaries like China,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act governs school standards for learning and requires states to set learning standards for math, reading, and science, and gives states the ability to set standards for other subjects.

“America must master AI to guarantee our future security and economic leadership. That means American students have to win the race to AI readiness,” Husted said.

As lieutenant governor of Ohio, Husted helped launch an AI Toolkit for Ohio’s K-12 school districts to “empower policymakers, superintendents, principals, IT staff, teachers, and parents to advance AI literacy in their school districts.”

In April, Husted visited Teppecanoe High School in Tipp City for the launch of the first K-12 lab in the nation.

“The RAISE Act would encourage AI competency among our students to make sure the Land of the Free dominates the AI landscape for generations. Neither our economy nor our national defense can outpace adversaries like Communist China without that dominance,” Husted said.

You can read the full bill here.

