Lawn care company identifies 22-year-old employee shot, killed in argument over grass clippings

DAYTON — The landscaper who was shot and killed during an argument with a neighbor in Dayton on Thursday has been identified by the company he worked for.

While the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not officially identified the victim, Dunham’s Lawn Care LLC identified their employee, 22-year-old Tanner Staggs, as the man shot and killed on Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share devastating news that one of our team members tragically lost his life yesterday while working at a client’s property in a senseless act of gun violence,” the landscape company wrote on social media.

Staggs was working on Indiana Avenue on Thursday morning. Police on the scene said he was blowing grass when some of it landed on a neighbor’s car.

That reportedly led to an argument between the neighbor and Staggs, which resulted in the neighbor shooting Staggs.

The 22-year-old was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Staggs’ employer said he always had a positive attitude.

“He was a young man with so much life ahead of him. His passing leaves an unimaginable void for his loved ones, our team, and the entire landscaping community,” they wrote.

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody. Police have not formally identified the suspect, but online jail records show 36-year-old Travis Jackson was arrested on Indiana Avenue on Thursday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

