Lawsuit filed against Kettering Health on behalf of hundreds of patients

DAYTON — A law firm representing more than 100 Kettering Health patients has announced a lawsuit against the network.

Attorneys Michael Wright and Richard Schulte filed the class action lawsuit against Kettering Health on behalf of patients who had their personal information stolen as part of the cyber attack on May 20.

“They have a duty to communicate the nature of the breach, the type of data that was breached, and what happened. They haven’t done that,” Wright said.

A Kettering Health spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

