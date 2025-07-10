Layoffs possible for over 100 employees at area beer distributor

OHIO — An area beer distributor is warning that layoffs are possible for more than 100 of its employees.

Ohio Eagle Distributing LLC said it has agreed to sell all its assets.

If the transaction closes, it means 124 people will lose their jobs at West Chester, according to WARN notices filed with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

It would impact a total of 178 employees, according to the filing.

Ohio Eagle said it will also close its Lima facility.

That means 54 jobs will be lost, the filing said.

The closure is expected to be completed by September 8.

