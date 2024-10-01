Leaders, sports organizations remembering Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 17: Former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose reacts during a statue dedication ceremony prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on June 17, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dodgers defeated the Reds 10-2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds great and baseball’s hit-legend Pete Rose died at 83 on Monday.

Leaders and organizations across the state are remembering the Cincinnati native.

During his career, the 17-time All-Star won three World Series championships, was named National League and World Series MVP, and received two Gold Glove Awards. He played for the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Rose was banned from Major League Baseball in 1989 after accusations that he gambled on games while he played and managed the Reds.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine posted to social media sharing his memories of watching Rose play.

“No one ever worked harder or hustled more than Pete Rose. No one ever got more out of his natural talent than Pete Rose. It was a true joy to watch him play baseball,” DeWine said.

The Cincinnati Reds posted to social media and changed their profile picture to a black No. 14, which was Rose’s retired number.

In an official statement, Bob Castellini, Reds Principal Owner and Managing Partner said Rose was “one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him.”

The MLB also expressed their condolences and admiration for Rose’s skill.

Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GAP4NHBAOF — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024

Reds legend Johnny Bench told our news partners at WCPO he was with Rose a day before his death and “has a deep sense of loss” and is “devastated.”

Bengals great Ken Anderson said Rose “will always be the best.”

RIP #14

Charlie Hustle will always be the best — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) October 1, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies said, “he will always be remembered for his grit and hustle, and for playing an integral role in bringing the team its first World Series championship.”

