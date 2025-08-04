At least 1 dead after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person is dead after a crash in Trotwood on Monday.

Around 5:35 p.m., Trotwood police were called to North Union and East Westbrook roads for a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The sergeant confirmed that at least one person had died from their injuries.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

