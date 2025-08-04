At least 1 dead after crash in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — At least one person is dead after a crash in Trotwood on Monday.

Around 5:35 p.m., Trotwood police were called to North Union and East Westbrook roads for a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The sergeant confirmed that at least one person had died from their injuries.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

