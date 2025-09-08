At least 1 dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

I-70 Westbound Crash (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Preble County on Monday evening, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on Interstate 70 westbound, near mile marker 1, around 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sheriff Simpson told News Center 7 that both westbound lanes are currently shut down.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck, according to Simpson.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!