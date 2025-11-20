At least 1 hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wagner Ford Road and Birch Road after 10 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a white pickup truck on the back of a tow truck.

The supervisor said at least one person was hospitalized, but couldn’t provide information on the severity of their injuries.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

