At least 1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Miamisburg

By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — At least one person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Miamisburg Sunday evening, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Route 725 and Imperial Road around 7:30 p.m.

The supervisor said initial reports indicate that the motorcyclist rear-ended another car.

Information on the severity of the injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

