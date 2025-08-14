At least 1 hospitalized after reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — At least one person is hurt after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Valerie Arms Drive before 11:30 p.m.

The supervisor said medics are taking one person to the hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

