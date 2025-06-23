At least 1 hospitalized after shooting at Dayton gas station

Stewart St Shooting Dayton (WHIO Staff)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Dayton gas station early Monday morning.

Around 12:09 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Speedway in the 120 block of East Stewart Street on reports of a shooting.

Medics took at least one person to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we learn more.

