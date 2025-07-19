At least 1 hurt after crash involving ambulance in Clark County

At least 1 hurt after crash involving ambulance in Clark County FILE PHOTO: (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person was hurt after a crash involving an ambulance in Clark County early Saturday morning.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded before 3 a.m. to S. Tecumseh and W. National Roads on reports of a crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

An ambulance was one of the vehicles involved in the wreck.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there were minor injuries in this crash.

We will continue to update this developing story.

