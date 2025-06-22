At least 1 hurt after shooting near local bar

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a shooting near a local bar Sunday.
Around 2:20 a.m., a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Police located a scene in the 2700 block of Linden Avenue.
Initial scanner traffic indicated shots were fired near Pat’s Bar at 2725 Linden Ave.
We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and if anyone is in custody.
